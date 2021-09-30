Beating Chelsea proves that Allegri is the right man to take Juventus forward

Football is a very fickle game, a couple of bad results and everyone all of a sudden has an opinion and it is generally a negative one, especially from pundits and journalists.

On occasions, those negative opinions are based upon nothing more than lazy assumptions not actually backed up with fact or even built on the true reality of the situation and that is what has been happening to Juventus recently.

You see, the focus has been on the poor results and not what the manager Max Allegri is actually trying to achieve, there was also very little in terms of understanding the mitigating circumstances that were prevailing at the time of the poor results.

Juventus welcomed Chelsea to the Allianz Stadium last night and put them to the sword and according to the bookies, that was a bit of an upset.

But before we analyse last nights win too much let’s take a little look back and relive the first three games of the new Serie A campaign. An opening day draw with Udinese after Juve were leading 2-0, an embarrassing home defeat to Empoli and a cruel 2-1 loss at the hands of Napoli.

One point from a possible nine and the questions were flying about bringing Allegri back with the doom and gloom merchants declaring that Allegri was a man of the past and no longer the right fit for Juve.

Now, Juve is a team full of brilliant players but over the last few seasons, they have had a superstar in their ranks by the name of Ronaldo.

The Juve team had been built around the Portuguese maestro and it seemed likely that this would continue in this campaign, however, that assumption was short-lived and the 36-year-old demanded to leave and his wish was granted, mainly due to financial considerations.

It really does not matter how good your squad is, if you build your team around a certain player and all of a sudden he is no longer part of the equation then a rebuild, an immediate one, is required and that is what faced Allegri and all things considered, he has managed to pull it off in double-quick time, such is the managers’ brilliance.

You see, since those opening three games of the season, Juve has won two from three in Serie A with the only dropped points a draw against AC Milan, hardly shameful and let’s not forget two positive Champions League results including last nights awesome performance against the European champions.

That win over Chelsea yesterday evening should not really have come as a surprise, Juve has been on an upward curve over the last few weeks and it was fast becoming clear that Allegri was starting to get something positive from his squad but very few actually took notice, if they did then maybe they would not now be looking at the win over The Blues as a shock, the signs were there that the Old Lady was improving fast.

This is all down to Allegri, he did this, he instilled the belief, he navigated the loss of Ronaldo, he steadied the ship despite not being able to spend heavily in the summer and he kept calm after the opening three results of the season while everyone around him was starting to panic.

Juventus didn’t just beat Chelsea, they dominated them, they got just one shot on target off and Romelu Lukaku was downgraded to nothing more than a bystander.

The road ahead is still rocky but there is every reason to now feel optimistic and it is all thanks to Allegri.