Massimo Brambati’s analysis of Juventus’ narrow 1-0 win over Lazio highlights the significance of the victory, especially given the challenges the Bianconeri faced. The team was missing several key players, which made the fixture much more difficult despite Lazio being reduced to ten men early on due to Alessio Romagnoli’s red card. The absence of Juventus’ key players forced the team to dig deep and find a way to secure all three points, even when it was not a convincing performance.

Brambati emphasised that overcoming Lazio, a team level on points with Juve before the match, was a major test for Thiago Motta’s side. He noted the missed opportunity for Lazio, who, despite their numerical disadvantage, put up a strong defensive display and made it tough for Juventus to find a breakthrough. “The most difficult obstacles were faced by Juve, who had many absentees against Lazio, starting practically from the entire summer transfer window,” Brambati said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb. He added, “Lazio missed an opportunity because then finding yourself with 10 men after 20 minutes is a mistake. Juve bypassed an obstacle that I didn’t think they could overcome. Romagnoli was caught off guard, someone with his experience should have known what he was getting into with that intervention.”

The comments reflect the broader context of Juventus’ season, where they have been battling injuries and integrating new signings, making consistency challenging. Lazio’s disciplined performance even with a man down showcased why they have been one of the surprises in Serie A this season. For Juventus, the win, although not aesthetically pleasing, was a significant hurdle to overcome. It demonstrated their ability to grind out results, a quality often essential for title contenders.

This victory kept Juventus near the top of the Serie A standings, proving they could navigate difficult moments. With the ongoing challenges related to squad depth and injuries, securing points in matches like this could be crucial for their title ambitions. The win not only boosted morale but also showed that even with a depleted squad, Juventus could still achieve important results under Motta’s leadership.

By managing to secure a victory against a resolute Lazio, Juventus displayed resilience and the potential to contend seriously for the Scudetto, provided they can maintain consistency and get their injured players back in the coming weeks.