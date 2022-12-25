Beating two big Serie A sides in January will define Juve’s season

Juventus has been on a fine run of form and won six consecutive league games before the World Cup break, which has given them a chance to lift the Scudetto once again.

They are within ten points of the top of the league table now, but on current form, they could be top by February.

When the league season resumes, the Bianconeri will want to ensure they keep winning, and there are two January games that could define their term.

On the 13th of January, they will host Napoli in a game they simply must win to show they are in the title race.

Napoli was superb in the first half of the season and passed some tough tests against the likes of AS Roma.

Juve will feel they can beat the Partenopei, and that is the only result that will make the league leaders worry and boost their confidence ahead of the remaining matches of the season.

Another game that could make a difference to Juve’s season is the match against Atalanta on the 22nd. La Dea has also started this season well and will return in fine shape after the break.

If Juve beats Napoli and Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, they will be confident against any other opponent for the rest of the campaign.