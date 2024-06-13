The Italian media has been reacting to Juventus’ new managerial appointment as they finally close that part of their summer plans.

Juve has been speaking to Thiago Motta since the start of 2024 and was expected to make him their manager this summer.

He did well in Bologna and was linked to Liverpool, Barcelona, and Manchester United.

However, Motta remains a risky appointment for any top club because the former midfielder has little or no experience managing top teams.

But Juve is sure he is the right man for the job, and the Bianconeri have made him their gaffer for at least two seasons.

In reaction to the appointment, Tuttosport print edition wrote, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Beautiful, tough and ambitious”

La Stampa adds: “he will have to combine victories and play”

Juve FC Says

Motta has the chance to prove he can thrive at a big club, and we expect him to take it.

The former midfielder will need time to transmit his ideas to the players, and the club’s first season might be tough, but Juve fans must be patient and allow him to do his job at the helm.

We must not be too quick to demand that things get better because it could get bad before it improves.