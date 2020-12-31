“Because I knew that sooner or later the referee could give Juve a gift,” Fiorentina owner aims dig at Juventus

Rocco Commisso has ridiculously claimed that he wasn’t sure of a Fiorentina win in their game against Juventus until they had killed the game off with the third goal.

Juventus endured a night to forget in the game against La Viola in their last match of 2020.

They had lost Juan Cuadrado to a sending off in the first half, and it wasn’t helpful to them.

Fiorentina took advantage of being a man up to get the better of the Italian champions.

It was a game that Juventus could have made a comeback in and perhaps get all the points or at least share the spoils with them.

Commisso says that he was worried that they won’t win the game even when they were two goals up because the referee might manufacture a goal for them.

“I watched the game with my wife and I was scared until the third goal, because I knew that sooner or later the referee could give Juve a gift,” Commisso told Radio Bruno Via Football Italia.

“I saw the blondie (referencing Pavel Nedved), who last year told me to drink a nice cup of tea. Well, I hope he had a chamomile tea, seeing as he was so agitated in the stands.

“I saw the determination that I wanted. Everyone was together in the team and gave their all.”

It’s obvious that Commisso still harbours some resentment towards Juventus since they signed Federico Chiesa from his team.