Because of Champions League uncertainty, Juventus target puts transfer talks on hold

Not playing in the Champions League next season is unthinkable for Juventus, but the reality on the ground makes that a possibility and it has started affecting them.

Every top player wants to play in the UCL and the Bianconeri are a team of top stars.

They also naturally attract them and would want to keep doing that, but playing in the Europa League would not afford them that luxury.

Juve has been linked with a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma in recent weeks as he struggles to get a new deal at AC Milan.

The Italy international number one is one of the best in the world and would represent a serious statement of intent for Juventus if he joins them.

It should have been a straightforward decision for him to swap Milan for Turin, however, Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia reports that the goalkeeper has now put talks of a deal with Juventus or Milan on hold.

This is because he wants to play in the Champions League and both teams seem to be struggling to finish this campaign inside the top four.

Juventus and Milan are two of five teams battling for the remaining three Champions League positions on the league table with Inter Milan nailed on to win the league title and already confirming their spot.