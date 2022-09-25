Juventus is interested in a move for Alex Grimaldo, that we know by now, considering the news outlets that have covered it.

The Spaniard plays for Benfica in the Portuguese top-flight, and he has been impressive in European football.

As one of the most accomplished left-backs in Europe, clubs around the continent are paying attention to his future.

His current deal expires in the summer, and there are so many teams already looking to add him to their squad as a free agent.

Juve knows the competition would be serious then, and the Bianconeri are now looking to speed things up.

To steal a march on others, Calciomercato reveals they intend to sign him in January.

They will offer Benfica some money to tempt them into cashing in on him instead of allowing him to leave for free in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo would be a good addition to our squad, and he would be an accomplished signing.

We need to replace Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio with a better left-back who is also a natural at that position.

Grimaldo has played against the best clubs on the continent in the Champions League. That experience will make life easy for him in Turin.