“Because we are ambitious” Club director says they want to keep Juventus target

AS Monaco director, Paul Mitchell has declared they are an ambitious club and would look to keep Juventus’ target, Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The Frenchman has caught the attention of the Bianconeri and several other top European clubs.

Ideally, Monaco is a selling club and has been the stepping stone for the likes of Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe.

But Mitchell hints they want to become a top European club again and are now looking to keep their best players.

Tchouaméni is one of them as he attracts the attention of the Bianconeri among other clubs on the continent.

He tells Tuttosport as quoted by Calciomercato: “He is a complete player, quick, physically and technically strong, fast:

“He reminds me a little of Steven Gerrard, former Liverpool and England driver, he is already a top player, he will turn 22 at the end of January, and if we too want to become one of the greatest clubs in the world, like those who court him, it would be good to keep him close.

“Because we are ambitious: I am ambitious, the patron-president Rybolovlev is ambitious, the vice-president and general manager Oleg Petrov is ambitious, the coach Niko Kovac is ambitious.”

Juve FC Says

Mitchell’s comments are expected, but that doesn’t mean the midfielder would spend the rest of his career with them.

As an employee of the French club, we expect Mitchell to defend his employers and make positive comments about the club, which is exactly what he is doing.

If Juve can convince the midfielder to make the move to Turin, the Bianconeri are likely to get their man.

However, he would not come cheap. If his other suitors are prepared to sign him for a good fee, Juve should be ready to pay more or at least match their offer.