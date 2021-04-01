“Before selling Zidane I had already bought Nedved” – Former Juventus weighs on Dybala’s situation

Between the 1990’s and early 2000’s, former Juventus director Luciano Moggi was considered amongst the shrewdest men when it came to football transfers.

The 83-year-old suffered from a shocking fall from grace amidst the Calciopoli scandal which saw the Bianconeri relegated to Serie B.

Although Lucky Luciano was never able to work within a football club ever again – mostly due to the sanctions – he remains a reference point when it comes to the transfer market.

Moggi spoke to Radio Bianconera (as reported by ilBianconero), offering his thoughts on the disappointing Juventus season, as well as other topics – mainly Paulo Dybala’s transfer saga.

The Argentine is so far refusing to sign the contract extension presented by the club, leaving his future with the Old Lady in doubt, as his contract is set to expire in 2022.

“Before selling Zinedine Zidane (to Real Madrid in 2001) I had already bought Pavel Nedved as a replacement. Now we have to see what they decide to do.

“But the Juventus management are fed up with all the criticism concerning the start of a new cycle. I have criticized certain situations myself, but others go too far,” said the former transfer guru.

“I say to the fans ‘calm down’, every now and then we must also know how to lose. Juventus are in a generational change. Teams can’t be built in a year, it takes a few years more”. Concluded Moggi.

If Dybala and Juventus fail to agree on the terms for a new contract, then the club will most likely try to offload him during the summer in order to prevent losing him from free a year later.

But can the Bianconeri secure another “Nedved” before selling the Argentine star?