Belgian star could make a January switch to Juventus

Juventus’ midfield continues to perform below expectations in this campaign and that has made it hard for them to win matches.

The likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey remain untrustworthy and it could force the Bianconeri into the January transfer market.

Bild via Calciomercato has identified one player who could make the move to the Allianz Stadium in winter.

The report says Juve has returned for Borussia Dortmund’s Axel Witsel and could look to do a deal in January.

The Belgian has been on their radar for some time now as they attempt to bolster their squad.

He remains an important player at Dortmund, but he has an expiring contract and it seems the Germans will let him go for free in the summer.

Juve could offer them some money to seal the deal in the January transfer window.

His arrival would bolster the Bianconeri team and perhaps make it easier for them to finish this campaign strongly.

Witsel is very experienced, having had spells in Russia and Portugal already and this could make him a good fit at Juve.

At 32, he isn’t getting any younger, but his recent performances suggest age is just a number and Max Allegri is used to bringing out the best in players who are in the twilight of their careers.