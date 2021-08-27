Belgian star offered to Juventus and he could replace McKennie

Axel Witsel has been offered to Juventus as it appears the Bianconeri might sell Weston McKennie.

McKennie only joined them on an initial loan deal from Schalke 04 last season and the American impressed under Andrea Pirlo in that campaign.

He has, however, failed to impress Massimiliano Allegri so far and the returning manager is open to letting him leave the club.

Juve remains in the market for sales of some of their players and reports have linked McKennie with a move to the Premier League.

The Bianconeri will need to replace him if he leaves with Aaron Ramsey too injury prone to be relied on.

One player that could join them if he leaves is Witsel with Gianluca di Marzio reporting that the midfielder has been linked with a move to Juve before, which was during Allegri’s first tenure as the club’s manager.

He could now get the Belgian and the fact that he is in the last year of his Borussia Dortmund deal makes him an ideal signing.

However, signing the former Benfica midfielder will depend a lot on the future of McKennie, as the American has to leave before a new midfielder joins.