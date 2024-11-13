Samuel Mbangula could make his mark on the international stage soon, as he has received a call-up to the senior Belgium national team for the November international fixtures. The young attacker, who broke into the Juventus first team under manager Thiago Motta this season, has steadily made a name for himself with impressive performances. Despite the presence of more established players ahead of him in the pecking order, Mbangula has been able to carve out a significant role at Juve, and his form has earned him recognition from his national team.

According to Football Italia, Mbangula’s inclusion in the Belgian squad comes as a result of several established stars withdrawing from international duty, leaving room for newer players to step in. The report explains that Mbangula, who has been part of Belgium’s talent pool for some time, now has the opportunity to represent his country in the upcoming matches. Belgium is scheduled to face Italy during this international break, providing Mbangula with a prestigious platform to showcase his skills.

This call-up is a proud achievement for Mbangula, reflecting not only his personal progress but also the growing stature of Juventus as a club that nurtures and promotes young talent. For Mbangula, this international recognition serves as both a reward for his hard work and a stepping stone to greater things. Hopefully, his call-up to the national team will inspire him to continue improving and performing at a high level for Juventus, as he looks to establish himself both at the club and internationally.

As Juventus continues to foster young talent, this development highlights the potential for more of its players to rise to prominence on the global stage. Mbangula’s success is just one example of how hard work and perseverance can pay off, marking the beginning of what could be a promising career for the young Belgian attacker.