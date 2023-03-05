Benatia praises Pogba and Dybala but feels wronged by Allegri

Former Roma and Juventus star Mehdi Benatia offers his input on his two former clubs who are preparing to battle one another on Sunday evening.

The Moroccan got his breakthrough in Italian football with Udinese before earning a switch to the capital side. He enjoyed a splendid 2013/14 campaign with the Giallorossi, catching the attention of Bayern Munich in the process.

After two years in Germany, Juventus brought the defender back to Italian soil in 2016. He initially acted as a backup for the famous BBC trio, but then became a regular feature following Leonardo Bonucci’s departure in 2017.

During his time in Turin, Benatia played alongside Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba and has only good things to say about both stars.

“When I think of Roma, the atmosphere, the passion for football, the environment and the fans come to mind. While the first thoughts on Juve are the titles that I won,” said the 35-year-old in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“Paul is decisive when he is fit. He guarantees technique, physicality, goals, and assists. I’m so sorry for him, he’s had a difficult year. He’s a good person.

“I’m not surprised to see him again at Juve because when we faced him in Manchester, he told me he loved Juventus and would like to come back. As soon as he’s on top, he’ll take the team to another level.

“I was sad to see Paulo leaving Juventus. He was loved by everyone. He’s one of the three best players in the league.

“I knew he would become an idol in Roma. The way Paulo experiences football, Rome is perfect for him. Then he found a top coach like Mourinho.

“I would have liked to be coached by Mou as well. But I can’t complain, as I had Garcia, Guardiola, Allegri… And don’t forget Guidolin, a great guy.”

Nevertheless, Benatia remains somewhat irked by Allegri’s treatment at Juventus, probably referring to the lack of playing time he received following Bonucci’s return in 2018.

“I’ve always respected Allegri, even if he didn’t always treat me right. Just ask Chiellini, Bonucci, and Barzagli.

“But I love him all the same because he’s a good person and whatever happened is in the past now. Max and his staff must be respected. I am very attached to [assistant manager]Marco Landucci.”