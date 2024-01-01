Former Juventus forward Nicklas Bendtner pays tribute to Giorgio Chiellini by remembering a training session duel.

The Dane spent the 2012/13 campaign with the Bianconeri on loan from Arsenal. While he left Turin with a Scudetto medal, he famously failed to score a single goal during that season.

In a new interview, the controversial striker admits arriving at Juventus out of shape.

He also recalled a training session when then-Juventus manager Antonio Conte decided to pit him against Chiellini in a one-on-one corner kick challenge.

As the retired attacker tells it, he never stood a chance against the colossus defender.

“I was very close to joining Fiorentina, but then Juventus wanted me, so obviously I chose the Bianconeri,” said Bendtner during his appearance on a Danish podcast via JuventusNews24.

“We had six strong attackers in the squad. I didn’t arrive in the optimal physical shape, but after four months without playing, I was finally ready to start a match.

“In the last training session before the match, Conte wants us to train corner kicks, but not in the traditional sense. It was just me against Chiellini.

“Conte wanted me to go head-to-head with Chiellini for 30 straight corner kicks!

“All the other players were there watching us, and had I actually won a duel against him, Buffon was standing in goal!

“I don’t need to tell to you that I didn’t score, do I?”

Nevertheless, the former Demark international hails the recently retired defender for his incredible traits on the human and sporting levels alike.

“I’ve never met anyone like Chiellini. He was an elite player and an even better person.

“But I’m telling you guys, I’ve never met anyone who put more parmesan on his plate.”