Benevento defender warns: “Juventus is not as intimidating as 3 years ago”

Last Saturday the Benevento defender Gaetano Letizia scored the equalizer against Juventus, paying tribute to Diego Maradona who had passed away a few days before.

Today, Letizia has been interviewed by Sportitalia (via Tuttojuve.com), about his goal against Juventus and his feelings about Andrea Pirlo’s side:

“This Juventus doesn’t scare me anymore. It’s not as intimidating as 3 or 4 years ago, against them we had the sensation that we could play and do well even if they are a lot stronger then Benevento, obviously”.

“I don’t know wht they didn’t call up Cristiano Ronaldo for our match against them, maybe they have underestimated us, and they thought they could win even without the Portuguese ace”.

“They are a great team, we are a small one, but in football it is important not to underrate anyone, otherwise you could run into unwanted surprises. I think that both Naples and Inter are stronger and far more compact than Juventus: they will fight until the very end to win the title”.

Benevento, who have already lost to both Inter and Naples this campaign, will play away on Sunday at the Ennio Tardini Stadium against Parma. The team, coached by the Italian legendary striker Filippo Inzaghi, had faced Juventus only twice before last Saturday clash, losing both of the matches.

It has been noticeable this season that teams are no longer afraid of Juventus, in fact, they seem to raise their confidence levels when they step onto the pitch against us these days.

Why that is I do not know but it does mean that retaining the title this season is going to probably be the hardest task in the last ten years for Juve.