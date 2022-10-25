After collecting eight points from the first four matchdays, Benfica are in the cusp of qualification to the Champions League knockout stages,

The Portuguese are joint group leaders with Paris Saint Germain, while Juventus are one step away from elimination.

The Bianconeri traveled to Lisbon to take on the Eagles on Tuesday evening in order to preserve what remains of their extremely slight chances of salvaging their UCL campaign.

When these two sides met in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium, Arek Milik gave the Italians an early lead, but they ended up squandering it, as their hosts scored twice to emerge victorious in Turin.

Nonetheless, Benfica manager Roger Schmidt remains cautious despite his side’s favorable position.

The German believes Juventus remain a dangerous opponent, while identifying Manuel Locatelli as the one who raises the team’s level.

“In Turin, we played a good match and won, but each game is different from the other,” said Schmidt in his pre-match press conference via il Corriere dello Sport.

“The situation in the group is clear, we have a small advantage, we just need one point to qualify, while Juventus will have to win two games, but everything is still open.

“Juve is still Juve, a great club with so many great players who will want to do everything to move forward in the Champions League.

“We expect the best possible Juve, but we will play as we usually do, to win and make our fans happy. We’re in football to live matches like these.

“Juventus is an expert team with an experienced and capable coach.

“I know from experience how tough it can be to have so many injuries, but they will enter the pitch with a strong formation. A player like Locatelli raises the level of the team.”

The Euro 2020 winner had missed the first match against Benfica due to an injury.