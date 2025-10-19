Bernardo Silva is reportedly set to be the next high-profile player to leave Manchester City at the end of the season. Following the departure of Kevin de Bruyne last summer, who has since joined Napoli, City appear committed to allowing several of their veteran stars to move on as part of a broader squad rebuilding process. Silva has been one of the most reliable and influential performers in the Premier League, playing a key role in one of Manchester City’s most successful teams in history.

While City regard him as one of the finest players in their squad, the club’s strategy prioritises youth and long-term planning, which has opened the door for interested clubs to pursue Silva once his contract concludes. Juventus are reportedly among those monitoring the situation, eyeing the Portuguese midfielder as a potential free-agent acquisition capable of reinforcing its squad with experience, creativity, and technical quality.

Competition for Silva’s Signature

According to Tuttojuve, Silva faces competition in the race for his next destination, with Benfica also expressing interest. The Portuguese club holds particular significance, as it was Silva’s first professional team, making an emotional return a genuine possibility. Despite this connection, Benfica are unlikely to match the financial resources that Juventus can offer, giving Juventus a potential advantage should Silva prioritise competitive opportunities in a major European league.

Juventus will need to convince Silva that Turin represents the best environment for him to continue performing at a high level. The club’s offer will likely emphasise both the competitive challenge of Serie A and the chance to participate in European competitions, providing the midfielder with a platform to demonstrate his abilities on multiple stages.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A Key Decision Ahead

Ultimately, the decision rests with Silva, who must weigh the emotional draw of returning to his former club against the professional challenge of joining one of Italy’s most ambitious sides. Should he choose Juventus, the transfer would bolster the squad with a player capable of influencing matches through vision, versatility, and intelligence on the ball. Conversely, a return to Benfica would carry sentimental appeal but might limit exposure to top-tier European competition.

As the season progresses, both clubs will continue their preparations, hoping to present the most compelling case to Silva. Juventus, with their financial resources and competitive ambitions, will aim to make the offer that secures his signature, potentially reinforcing their squad with one of Europe’s most talented midfielders.