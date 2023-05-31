Benfica could take back Juventus star at the end of this season

Benfica has expressed their satisfaction with the news that Angel di Maria will be leaving Juventus at the end of the current season, and they are eager to re-sign him. The Argentine winger has experienced inconsistent form during his time at Juventus, leading to frustration among the club’s fans, who eventually turned on him.

While Di Maria has showcased moments of individual brilliance that helped Juventus in certain games, he has suffered a significant dip in form throughout this campaign. As a result, Juventus has decided to allow him to depart as a free agent, despite previously being engaged in contract discussions with the player.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Benfica is hopeful of capitalising on this development and is prepared to bring Di Maria back to the club as a free agent. The Argentine had previously played for Benfica earlier in his career before making a move to Real Madrid, marking his first significant club experience on the continent.

Although there may be interest in Di Maria from clubs in his home country, the former Paris Saint-Germain player may prefer to spend more time in Europe before leaving the continent once again.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria had good moments in our shirt, but the attacker is probably too old for us now and we are making the correct decision by letting him go.

Juve will hopefully find someone better to replace him and the individual should be young enough to sign a long-term deal.