Benfica determined to keep hold of player wanted by Juventus

Alex Grimaldo is one man Juventus believes can become their next left-back and are keen to replace Alex Sandro with the Benfica man.

However, his current employer has refused to give up on keeping the Spaniard and continues to urge him to stay.

The ex-Barcelona trainee hasn’t signed a new deal with them so far, which is an encouragement to Juventus and his other suitors.

The Bianconeri believe the left-back has the quality to help their side thrive and he will be affordable as a free agent in the summer.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb maintains that Benfica remains keen to keep him.

They are making new efforts to make him stay with them beyond his current deal.

As long as he remains with them, the Portuguese side intends to keep trying their best to persuade him to sign a long-term deal.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo is an accomplished left-back in European football and continues to show his quality when he steps on the pitch.

Considering how he has performed well in the Champions League, we can be confident he will deliver if he moves to Turin.

However, we must be prepared for a tough battle because even if he decides to leave, there will be other clubs interested in a move for him as a free agent.