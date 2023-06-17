Benfica is beginning to have doubts about signing Di Maria as he leaves Juventus

Angel di Maria is facing difficulties in securing another opportunity with a European club as he departs Juventus this month.

The Argentine winger spent the previous season at Juventus after signing a one-year contract with the Bianconeri. Juventus had hoped for his strong performances and potential contract extension. While he had some positive moments during the season, his overall performance fell short of expectations, leading Juventus to decide against retaining him.

His former club, Benfica, had expressed interest in bringing him back to their team. However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Benfica now has concerns about Di Maria’s physical condition and his ability to maintain fitness over an extended period of time.

These concerns over his physical health have cast doubt on a potential move to Benfica, making Di Maria’s search for a new European club more challenging. The winger will need to address these concerns and find a suitable opportunity to continue his career at a high level.

Juve FC Says

There must be something Juve saw that made them decide not to keep Di Maria on another contract.

The club has experienced leaders, including the coach; we can trust them to always make the right decision.

For now, Di Maria is not our business; we just need to work on finding a replacement for him before this transfer window closes.

The club has so many attackers on its shortlist and we expect them to get some people in who are very good and will make the fans forget about the impact Di Maria had on the team.