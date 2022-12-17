Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz is making serious progress at the club since he joined them in the summer for free.

He was originally sent to their U19 side, where he dominated opponents and has just earned a call-up to the Next Gen team.

He is certainly progressing well at the club and might be invited to play with the first team sooner than anyone ever thought.

As the Bianconeri are delighted by his emergence, clubs outside are now circling the teenager, making it hard for Juve to keep him.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals that Benfica has been scouting him and is now one of their main transfer targets as they bid to add more youth players to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is an exciting young player, so it is completely normal that other clubs want to make him one of their players, but we must keep him.

The 17-year-old has proven to be a top talent we can build our future around, and it makes little sense not to consider keeping him in the long term.

He will also struggle to play at Benfica, so we must convince him that staying with us is a surer path towards regular first team action.