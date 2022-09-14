Benfica manager Schmidt sends a warning to Juventus

Benfica will attack Juventus when they face them in the Champions League today, the Portuguese side’s manager has warned.

Roger Schmidt’s team comes to the Allianz Stadium in search of a second win in as many UCL matches after beating Maccabi Haifa in their opening group game.

Juve lost their first match of the competition to PSG last week in Paris.

The Bianconeri know they must win this game, and they are now winless in three matches.

They dropped points against lowly Salernitana at the weekend, and that is not a good way to prepare for a fixture like this.

Benfica will not make things easier for them, and Schmidt admits they are not favourites, but insists their intention is to attack Juve.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“They are struggling in Serie A at the moment, but we know they are capable of huge performances in Europe. We believe in ourselves, that we can play at a high level, and will do everything possible.

“Every game is different, we are not the favourites here, but we have a good chance of getting a result. We want to be courageous and do our best to get a result.

“We want to be attacking and prove we’re up to the task.”

Juve FC Says

Benfica will play with nothing to lose, and that will not put them under as much pressure as we will be under.

We must be relaxed and play our game, but that does not mean we should make a slow start and allow them to score against us first.