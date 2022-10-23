Benfica match will come too early for Juventus man

Federico Chiesa partook in an organised friendly game between the Juventus first team and their reserves and did well.

The attacker is working his way back to full fitness and played 45 minutes in the game, in which he scored a brace.

That would be helpful to his confidence and means he is now close to returning to regular action.

However, the Bianconeri will not rush him back and they have decided to rest him for their next competitive game.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the former Fiorentina man has returned too soon to partake in the Champions League game against Benfica this midweek.

Juve needs to win that game, but they still do not think it is right for him to return to the field so soon.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been out of action for almost a year. It has not been an easy task to cope without him in the picture.

However, there is no point rushing him back to action now when we have him in a good way.

We must remain patient with his recovery so that he doesn’t suffer any form of relapse, which will force us to lose him for another extended period.