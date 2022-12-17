Alex Grimaldo
Transfer News

Benfica refuse to give up on keeping Juventus target

December 17, 2022 - 11:00 am

Juventus is closing in on making Alex Grimaldo their player, and from next month they can discuss adding him to their squad as a free agent in the summer.

However, his present employer, Benfica, has refused to accept defeat in their bid to keep him in the squad beyond his current terms.

Grimaldo is now an accomplished left-back in European football and will have many suitors battling for his signature when he becomes free.

However, Juve wants to win the race and has hatched a plan to ensure they bring him to Turin regardless of the interest from other clubs.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri knows about his other suitors, but they remain confident in adding him to their squad.

However, Benfica still believes he will change his mind about leaving and sign a new deal with them.

He has an offer on the table now, and they expect him to have a look at it and put pen to paper on an extension before this season ends.

Grimaldo knows this is his best chance to move to a bigger club, so we expect him to do all he can to leave Benfica, which means he will not sign an extension.

However, if he does, then we will be forced to consider another target.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kenan Yildiz

17-year-old tipped to break into the Juventus first team soon

December 17, 2022
chiesa

A number of Juventus Next Gen players could face Arsenal as Chiesa absent

December 17, 2022
Massimo Mauro

Massimo Mauro backs Del Piero to make an impact at Juventus

December 17, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.