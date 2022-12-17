Juventus is closing in on making Alex Grimaldo their player, and from next month they can discuss adding him to their squad as a free agent in the summer.

However, his present employer, Benfica, has refused to accept defeat in their bid to keep him in the squad beyond his current terms.

Grimaldo is now an accomplished left-back in European football and will have many suitors battling for his signature when he becomes free.

However, Juve wants to win the race and has hatched a plan to ensure they bring him to Turin regardless of the interest from other clubs.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri knows about his other suitors, but they remain confident in adding him to their squad.

However, Benfica still believes he will change his mind about leaving and sign a new deal with them.

He has an offer on the table now, and they expect him to have a look at it and put pen to paper on an extension before this season ends.

Grimaldo knows this is his best chance to move to a bigger club, so we expect him to do all he can to leave Benfica, which means he will not sign an extension.

However, if he does, then we will be forced to consider another target.