Benfica refuses to give up on Juventus teenage star

Benfica has been targeting Kenan Yildiz for much of this season and the Portuguese side seems intent on adding him to their squad.

Juve knows he is a top talent and has enjoyed watching him dominating in U19 matches.

The former Bayern Munich teenager has had chances with the Next Gen team, which clearly shows progress and he might even be in the senior squad for the next pre-season.

However, his route to the first team is still a while away yet and he must earn the right to play for Max Allegri’s side.

Sensing this, Benfica is now keen to tempt him to join them and they will be willing to offer the youngster a faster route to first-team football.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Portuguese side has refused to give up on eventually landing the youngster and might return for his signature as soon as the summer.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been an outstanding youth team member and looks destined for the first team.

We must do our best to ensure he remains with us and makes progress in his career.

Benfica has been a good place for young players, but we must fight to keep the talented youngster in our squad.