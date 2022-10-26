Benfica vs Juventus player ratings: Italian outlets thrash Bonucci

While the elimination was almost a forgone conclusion, Juventus fans were hoping to see some encouraging signs on the pitch when taking on Benfica at their own turf.

Nonetheless, the Iberians outplayed Max Allegri’s men for the vast majority of the match, and the 4-3 result doesn’t do them justice.

The Bianconeri were abysmal at the back, as the Portuguese cut through the Italian defenses like a knife in butter.

For his part, Leonardo Bonucci was deemed to be the main culprit by the major Italian news outlets.

The captain hardly inspired confidence, looking extremely shaky while failing to cope with the pace of the opposition. Tuttosport even rated his performance as 3/10.

While Filip Kostic was one of the few starters who received decent notes, it was the young contingent who got the best grades for their role in the late resurgence after coming off the bench, with Samuel Iling-Junior being chief amongst them.

So here are the full grades as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport

SZCZESNY 5

DANILO 5

BONUCCI 3 (From 60 ‘ALEX SANDRO 5.5)

GATTI 4.5

CUADRADO 5 (From 60′ MIRETTI 6.5)

MCKENNIE 5

LOCATELLI 5

RABIOT 5

KOSTIC 6 (From 69 ‘SOULE’ 6.5)

VLAHOVIC 5 (From 69 ‘ILING 6.5 )

KEAN 5 (From 46 ‘MILIK 6.5)

ALLEGRI 4

Corriere dello Sport

SZCZESNY 5

DANILO 4

BONUCCI 4 (From 60 ‘ALEX SANDRO 5.5)

GATTI 4

CUADRADO 4 (From 60′ MIRETTI 6)

MCKENNIE 5.5

LOCATELLI 4.5

RABIOT 4.5

KOSTIC 5 (From 69 ‘SOULE’ 6)

VLAHOVIC 5.5 (From 69 ‘ ILING 7)

KEAN 6 (From 46 ‘MILIK 6)

ALLEGRI 4.5

Gazzetta dello Sport

SZCZESNY 6

DANILO 5

BONUCCI 4 (From 60 ‘ALEX SANDRO 5.5)

GATTI 4.5

CUADRADO 4 (From 60′ MIRETTI 6.5)

MCKENNIE 6

LOCATELLI 5.5

RABIOT 4.5

KOSTIC 6 (From 69 ‘SOULE’ 6.5)

VLAHOVIC 4.5 (From 69 ‘ ILING 7)

KEAN 5 (From 46 ‘MILIK 6)

ALLEGRI 4.5

ilBianconero.com

SZCZESNY 5.5

DANILO 4.5

BONUCCI 4 (From 60 ‘ALEX SANDRO 5.5)

GATTI 4

CUADRADO 4 (From 60′ MIRETTI 6)

MCKENNIE 5.5

LOCATELLI 5

RABIOT 5

KOSTIC 6 (From 69 ‘SOULE’ 6)

VLAHOVIC 5 (From 69 ‘ ILING 7.5)

KEAN 5 (From 46 ‘MILIK 6.5)

ALLEGRI 3

Calciomercato.com

SZCZESNY 5.5

DANILO 4.5

BONUCCI 4 (From 60 ‘ALEX SANDRO 5.5)

GATTI 4

CUADRADO 4 (From 60′ MIRETTI 6)

MCKENNIE 5.5

LOCATELLI 5

RABIOT 5

KOSTIC 6 (From 69 ‘SOULE’ 6)

VLAHOVIC 5 (From 69 ‘ ILING 7.5)

KEAN 5 (From 46 ‘MILIK 6.5)

ALLEGRI 3