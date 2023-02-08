Benfica working hard to keep Juventus target on a new contract

Juventus will struggle to add Alex Grimaldo to their squad in the summer even though the Bianconeri have made the Benfica left-back one of their primary targets.

Juve continues to rebuild their squad and has an interest in improving their full-back options at the end of this season.

Alex Sandro is set to leave the club, leaving room for Grimaldo to become the club’s first choice in the following seasons.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of this season and should move to Turin for nothing, but Benfica wants him to remain with them.

The Portuguese side has resisted all the approaches for him so far and a report on Calciomercato reveals they continue to insist on keeping the left-back.

They are planning to make him a new contract offer that will be huge enough to tempt the Spaniard to stay with them.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo knows this is the perfect time for him to leave Benfica so that he can play for a big club and they hardly come bigger than Juventus.

The Bianconeri remain one club that will give him exposure and he has a good chance of winning some of the biggest trophies in the world.

However, if we do not offer him a salary that is as good as what he will earn at Benfica, we could easily miss out on the Spaniard’s signature.