Benitez defends Allegri: “It’s very difficult to answer journalists’ questions

On Sunday night, Max Allegri set up his team to play counter-attacking football against Napoli and he almost pulled off a result. But in the final minutes, an unmarked Giacomo Raspadori delivered the devastating blow, snatching the winner for the Partenopei.

At the final whistle, the Juventus manager was visibly frustrated following an exhausting encounter that featured several controversial episodes. Thus, his answers to journalists’ questions weren’t too pleasant.

Nonetheless, former Napoli manager Rafael Benitez came to his colleague’s defense. The vastly experienced coach was acting as a pundit in DAZN’s studios during the match, and he explains why answering these questions can be a complicated task, especially in Italy.

The Spaniard also believes that Allegri has done a good job with the Bianconeri in what has been an unusual campaign in Turin.

“It’s very difficult to answer journalists’ questions at the end of the match,” said Benitez during his appearance on DAZN via Calciomercato.

“Allegri did a great job with the team, but losing the game in the end and having to answer your (journalists) tough questions isn’t easy because one has to be calm and serene.

“He said you can’t explain everything. Asking questions is your job, but it’s not easy for us.

“In England they ask simpler questions, but in Italy, you ask tactical questions and it’s more difficult. Because if I explain my tactical choices, my next opponent will know them.”