Benitez warns Juventus can never be ruled out in a title race

Former Napoli manager Rafa Benitez has warned about the danger of ruling Juventus out of the Serie A title race.

Juve has not had a good start to this season as they look to win the league, but they returned to form just before the World Cup break and are now looking to win as many matches as possible.

Max Allegri’s men are undeniably one of the strongest in the competition, but they have not performed well enough in the last two seasons.

This has opened the door for them to continue underachieving, which means others are underestimating what they could do.

But Benitez has been a manager long enough and insists it is simply dangerous to rule out Juve at the halfway point of the season.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Scudetto? Juve should never be dismissed”

Juve FC Says

Juve has not had the best of seasons in the last two campaigns, so it is understandable that some clubs will underestimate what they can do.

However, the Bianconeri remain one club that can turn things around for themselves quickly, and that could help fire them past Napoli by the end of this season.

Max Allegri’s men just need to stay focused and continue winning one game at a time.