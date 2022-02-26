Bentancur admits he didn’t expect to leave Juventus for Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur has revealed that he didn’t expect to leave Juventus for Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The Uruguayan completed the transfer just before the close of the window.

He had been one of the important squad members at Juve and was with his national team when the deal was sorted out.

Juve left it late before offloading the midfielder and Dejan Kulusevski to Spurs after they had signed Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.

There had been reports that the Bianconeri would offload some of their players in the transfer window, but Bentancur has just revealed that he wasn’t expecting to be one of them.

He said via Football Italia: “It all happened when I was on international duty, so I didn’t expect any of this. It was surprising, but I am happy to be here.”

Juve FC Says

The club needed to make changes to its playing squad and Bentancur was probably the only midfielder that had a serious interest.

The club also offloaded Aaron Ramsey, while Arthur couldn’t secure a transfer to Arsenal and Adrien Rabiot struggled to get a suitor.

Zakaria has made a good start to life in Turin and Bentancur seems to be enjoying his time in London so far.