Bentancur discusses the bond between South American players at Juventus

Rodrigo Bentancur was at Juventus between 2017 and 2022 and he was one of their important players.

The midfielder was one of many South Americans in the club at the time and they seem to develop a close bond.

Several of them were key members of the Bianconeri first team and spent so much time together.

They also had a WhatsApp group where they texted each other and shared friendly bants as revealed by the current Tottenham midfielder.

Speaking about their relationship recently, Bentancur said via Tuttosport:

“We have a WhatsApp group with the South Americans of the Old Lady. There are Danilo, Alex Sandro and of course Paulo Dybala. No, we didn’t expel him from the group when he decided to go to Roma.”

Juve FC Says

When players in the same region meet at any club, we expect them to bond and try to help each other settle.

That is exactly what the South Americans at Juve have done and we expect other players from the same region at the club to have something similar.

The most important thing is that they support each other and help themselves to perform well on the pitch.

All eyes will be on the boys when they face Lazio in Serie A this weekend, their final game of 2022.