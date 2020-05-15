Bentancur: ‘I watched Gerrard, Lampard and Busquets’

Rodrigo Bentancur revealed he has been studying English during lockdown while watching Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Sergio Busquets.

The Juventus midfielder returned to Continassa this week to begin individual training and spoke with the clubs official website about the experience.

“Just putting football boots on again was a wonderful sensation,” he told the website.

“I can’t wait for us to get back to training in groups. It’ll take a little while to recover our match fitness, but will be wonderful. There are going to be difficulties playing the season in the summer, for example the heat and the absence of the fans, so we’ll have to work at 150 per cent to make it work.

“I used the time (in lockdown) by taking a few lessons to improve my English, watching some box-sets. I admired Lampard and Gerrard when I was a kid, while I always liked Busquets too. I watched a lot of their games and that helped me to learn quite a lot.

“I don’t mind which role I play in midfield, it doesn’t make any difference. Coach Maurizio Sarri has always shown a lot of faith in me and I tried to repay him, but I can improve a lot more.”