Bentancur: ‘Lampard and Gerrard my role models’

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur reveals his role-models were Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Sergio Busquets.

The 22-year-old is expected to play a more prominent role for the Bianconeri as the season resumes, following his excellent form under new coach Maurizio Sarri.

Speaking to La Stampa, the Uruguayan explained why he turned to European footballers to develop his game.

“I had no references in my role,” he began, “In Uruguay my model was Diego Forlan, a striker.

“By profession I studied European footballers: Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Sergio Busquets.”

The move to Juventus came about after the Bianconeri exercised an option to sign him, after Carlos Tevez made the switch to Boca Juniors.



“I learned in December, from my agent, that the option would be exercised: six months later I was in Turin and it seemed incredible to me.

“I immediately had the sensation of joining a large family and I breathed the winning mentality of the club.

“Allegri gave me confidence. Sarri counting on me? A pride and a responsibility, but I only think about working: I know very well that I still have to improve a lot.”

Serie A is set to resume next week, albeit without fans and games being played behind closed doors.

“It will not be easy without fans and we’ll all feel the heat, but we are training hard and we are ready: Juve always wants to win. The Italian Cup is the first goal of the season: we care a lot. ”



Juventus are locked in a three-way race for the Serie A title, along with Lazio and bitter rivals Inter.

“Inter? they can come back after a long break, anything is possible: those who find their fitness and motivation faster will be favoured.

“The Champions League is not an obsession for us, it is a dream and a goal. We know it’s difficult, but Juve has everything needed to win it, and we don’t feel any particular pressure. ”



“Ronaldo? I met him at the World Cup in Russia. I said Ciao and he said ‘Hello Rodrigo’. I don’t know how he could know my name.

“A few weeks later we were companions at Juventus: he is a champion and an role-model, he has an incredible desire to win.”

