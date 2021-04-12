Bentancur reckons that Juventus is still in the title race

Rodrigo Bentancur says Juventus hasn’t given up on winning the Scudetto this season.

The Bianconeri find themselves 12 points behind Inter Milan with 8 games left to play.

Mathematically, they are still in the title race, however, their inconsistent form and the determination of Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan means it will take a miracle for them to end this season with the title.

In the last few weeks, the champions have even faced the threat of finishing the campaign outside the top four.

But Bentancur appears confident that they can still retain the Scudetto.

The midfielder spoke after Juve earned a 3-1 win over Genoa and said they are now focused on their next game against Atalanta.

He acknowledges that their Coppa Italia final opponents are tough because they also have top-four ambitions.

However, they will go into the game looking for maximum points because they haven’t given up on winning the Scudetto yet.

He told Sky Sports via Ilbianconero: “It will be a very important challenge, tough, also because Atalanta is there with us and wants to qualify for the Champions League.

“In any case, even the Scudetto, however far away, is mathematically still within our reach: we must continue every game to win to reach our maximum at the end of the season “.