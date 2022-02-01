Bentancur sends message to Juventus after completing Tottenham move

Rodrigo Bentancur has sent a message to Juventus after he completed a deadline day switch to Tottenham.

The Uruguayan joined the Bianconeri from Boca Juniors, making the club his first step to European football and he is grateful.

He would now play under Antonio Conte and the transfer was heavily influenced by former Bianconeri director, Fabio Paratici, who now works for the English club.

Bentancur was a part of a Juve midfield that struggled in the first half of this season and changes were expected to it.

The Bianconeri have replaced him with Denis Zakaria, with Aaron Ramsey also leaving the club.

The Uruguayan midfielder is thankful for the chance to wear black and white and posted on Instagram:

“This club gave me the chance to come to Europe when I was very young, test myself in an important league such as the Italian one and wear a historic and prestigious shirt.

“It was an honour and I will be forever grateful to Juventus and the whole Bianconeri family for these amazing four and a half years.”

Juve FC Says

Bentancur was one of our finest imports from South America, but everything that has a beginning must have an ending.

The midfielder did his best for the club and can leave with his head held high.

At Spurs, he would face a new challenge and we can only wish him the very best as he starts a new journey.