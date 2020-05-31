All Stories, Club News

Bentancur to take over from Pjanic

May 31, 2020

Maurizio Sarri is evaluating both Rodrigo Bentancur and Miralem Pjanic to play the regista role in midfield, however for Juventus, there’s one clear choice.

As the club prepare for the restart of Serie A, Sarri is preparing the team in training while debating over which player will play in front of the defence.

Corriere Torino report that while Pjanic impressed in the early part of the season, Bentancur was a sound alternative in the latter part of the campaign.

Sarri is testing them both at Continassa, fully aware that whatever happens, Bentancur will have a place, given his versatility in midfield where he can play across the pitch.

The report also suggests that in the transfer market, Bentancur has won the ‘duel’ with Pjanic, given that Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici has rejected Barcelona’s approach for the Uruguayan, while a deal for Pjanic looks more and more likely.

