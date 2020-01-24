Bentancur: ‘We can only think about Juventus’

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur believes the Bianconeri can’t be fazed by the form of Lazio and Inter and insists the team can only think of themselves.

The Uruguayan gave an interview to Nueva Helvecia where he discussed his recent improvement in form and his model at the club.

“I feel very well, the goal is to become a regular starter in the team. The competition is high, the games are many, so you cannot think of always being used by the coach.

“If I play I am happy, if a teammate who is better off is on the pitch, I am happy for him too “.

“The match against Napoli? Beyond their moment, it is a challenge that is always worth three points and that we must win, because the margin on the chasing teams is not wide.”

Attention turned to the chasing pack and who he fears most: Lazio or Inter?

“I don’t care,” he continued, “We have to think only of us. We want to win everything. We work on the poor aspects on the pitch and on the continuity during the games. We are around 60-70% of our potential.

“My role model? I am very happy with how it is going, the coach has confidence in me, my team-mates too.

“Sarri tells me to do what I can do, I started working a little more on my positioning and placement and the thing that are not yet in my repertoire, but in the first half with Roma I think I improved.

“I also scored and I’m happy. My model must be Sami Khedira, I think he’s the best in this game situation, he’s always there with 7-8 goals per season and the coach says he looks to him.

“I am lucky to have him as a partner, in these weeks when I was unable to play I worked and studied. Inter or Lazio for the Scudetto? For us it is the same, we must always win.”