Real Madrid has officially confirmed the departure of Karim Benzema from the club, as he has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. Benzema has established himself as one of the world’s top strikers in recent seasons and has played a pivotal role in Madrid’s trophy success.

During his tenure, Real Madrid has enjoyed dominant performances in the Champions League, but now they must find a suitable replacement for the departing Frenchman. The club has compiled a list of potential targets, with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic among them.

Vlahovic, who has been a key player for Juventus, has faced difficulties under the management of Max Allegri. There are indications that Juventus may be open to selling him, and Football Italia reports that Real Madrid is intensifying their efforts to secure the Serbian striker as one of their primary targets.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of the finest attackers in Europe and the Serbian will attract the interest of the top clubs worldwide.

Even though he struggles at Juve, it is clear that he has the potential to do well at another club, so a move to Madrid could revive his fortunes.

We expect the club to keep him unless Madrid makes a considerable offer that is too good to turn down.