Beppe Accardi responds to suggestions Pogba would have made a difference to Juventus results

The retired Italian footballer Beppe Accardi has discussed the impact of the absence of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria on the Juventus team.

Both players joined the club as free agents at the start of this season.

They were expected to help the team improve on its performance in the last term.

However, Pogba has been injured since pre-season, while Di Maria is in and out of the team because of many fitness issues.

Their absence is a reason the club is underperforming, but it has other top players in its ranks now.

Speaking of the impact they could have made, Accardi said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Surely he would have exploited the advantage of having two champions on the field. When the most important players are lost, finding alternatives becomes more complicated. It should be considered that in recent years Juventus has lost the players who kept the hut standing. The problem of this year’s team is the lack of patience in the environment, which is unable to accept this situation.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Di Maria are two players who will make us stronger if they played regularly.

However, injuries are a part of football, and we have other top players who should deliver in their absence.

It makes little sense to rely on them for our best performances because the team is bigger than its individual players.