Beppe Accardi says Juventus is making progress and needs time

Former Inter Milan man Beppe Accardi insists there are signs of progress at Juventus, but the team needs time.

There is an argument that the Bianconeri haven’t improved since Max Allegri returned to the club last season.

They are currently around mid-table, but that is because they have been deducted 15 points as a punishment.

If it is reinstated on appeal, the black and whites could be second on the league table.

This shows how well Max Allegri’s team has done this season, but not everyone appreciates that.

But Accardi does, he says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“All the merits go to the blues, they are playing an exciting season, while Juventus pays for what is happening off the pitch, it is a delicate moment but despite this I believe that they are building well, it will be necessary to give them time”.

We have made much progress this season and it is painful that it cannot be reflected in the standings.

Our players have worked hard to achieve a good set of results, which has made us one of the in-form sides.

Hopefully, the deductions will be overturned so we can get our rightful spot on the league table.