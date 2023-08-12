Beppe Accardi, a former player of Inter Milan, has predicted that Juventus will intensify their activities in the final ten days of the ongoing transfer window.

Juventus has had a relatively slow transfer window thus far, as the team under Max Allegri’s management is strategically waiting to complete significant player sales before actively pursuing new signings. With several potential targets on their shortlist, the club is aiming to secure the services of these players before the transfer window concludes.

Despite the absence of major transfers with 20 days remaining in the window, Juventus fans have expressed concerns. However, according to Accardi, such worries may not be necessary. He is confident that the club will become more active in the last week of the transfer window, suggesting that Juventus will use this timeframe to solidify their squad for the upcoming season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve is preparing for the last ten days. You think about a re-foundation plan. Wait for the last ten days, he will complete the team in the departments where it is needed”.

Juve FC Says

The transfer market is hottest towards its end, so we will not be the first club to delay before making critical decisions.

However, it is normal that we are worried about having a poor window because we could truly finish the summer with no significant signing.

Hopefully, there will be new signings that will not take a lot of time before they get used to how we play and do well.