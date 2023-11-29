Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi has admitted to being surprised by Juventus’ start to this season, especially after downplaying their chances of winning Serie A during the summer.

Max Allegri’s men have had a superb beginning to the season, despite not having a flawless transfer window. Their rivals outperformed them in terms of strengthening their squad, while Juventus struggled to offload their unwanted players.

The Black and Whites have proven to be more competitive than many initially believed at the start of the season. One person who doubted their potential to challenge for the title is Bergomi, and he now acknowledges that they are among the favourites to win the league.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They showed their solidity once again, they concede very little and Inter were good at finding the goal on one of the rare occasions in which Allegri’s team was caught unprepared. The Nerazzurri rarely attack the match and last year, precisely because they tried to play higher, they allowed Juve to win both the first leg than on the return leg. Based on what the Bianconeri have shown so far, I can only include them in the batch of title contenders, from which I excluded them at the beginning of the season. Juventus are surprising me.”

Juve FC Says

We are not surprised that Bergomi never expected us to do well because even some Juve fans were not so optimistic about the team’s chances.

We have made a good start, but we remain very far from the finish line and have to stay focused on winning more games.