Legendary Inter defender Giuseppe Bergomi tries to give Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli a wake-up call.

The former Napoli sporting director arrived in Turin in the summer of 2023 with much fanfare following his great exploits in Southern Italy.

The 52-year-old oversaw his first summer transfer campaign at the club in 2024, and many deemed it a great success at the time. The Bianconeri were able to sign highly-esteemed players, like Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nicolas Gonzalez.

But for one reason or another, the campaign slowly disintegrated, with all of the aforementioned players enduring a rough time under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

So while a section of fans and pundits is pointing the finger towards Giuntoli for failing to make the right recruitments, others believe the problem lies in the manager who hasn’t been able to conjure the best version out of the new signings, as well as the old players

Either way, Bergomi hasn’t been impressed with some of the statements made by the former Carpi director, as they illustrate a mentality that isn’t worthy of a great club like Juventus.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The 1982 World Cup winner highlights how Giuntoli ducked all talks related to the Scudetto, something you’re not allowed to do when representing the Old Lady of Italian football.

“More than the tactical aspect, I wonder where Juve is from an identity perspective,” said the Inter icon during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia following the Bianconeri’s heavy defeat in Florence (via JuventusNews24).

“At the moment, this aspect is not there. Giuntoli said ‘Eh but, you were the ones who talked about the scudetto’. Well, you are at Juventus, of course they will throw the Scudetto talk in your face. The club lacks personality.”

The Bianconeri thought they had revived their title hopes with a series of five wins on the trot, but have now sunken to fifth place in the table after back-to-back beatdowns at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina.