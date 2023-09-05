Inter Milan legend and 1982 World Cup winner Beppe Bergomi believes that Federico Chiesa provides Juventus with a distinct advantage on the pitch and explains how he does so.

Chiesa’s future at Juventus was uncertain during the last transfer window, with the club initially considering selling him. However, a change of plans led to his confirmation as one of the team’s key players.

Under Max Allegri’s management, Chiesa has been accommodated in the front two alongside Dusan Vlahovic as Juventus aims to compete for multiple trophies this season. Chiesa’s outstanding form has led to other attackers struggling for playing time.

Chiesa seems to be Juve’s most important player at this moment in time and Bergomi said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“His competitive malice sometimes risks proving counterproductive, but that’s what which allows a team like Juventus to be more unpredictable and not settle in on their way of playing.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the finest attackers in Italy on his day, which is why he is such an important player for us as well.

The attacker is working his way back to his best form and will deliver top performances for us in this campaign with the way he has started.

He just needs all the support he can get from his teammates and will have a brilliant campaign.