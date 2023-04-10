Beppe Bergomi insists Milinkovic-Savic goal against Juventus shouldn’t have stood

Former Inter Milan star Beppe Bergomi has commented on a controversial moment during Juventus’ last match against Lazio.

In one of the goals, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic appeared to have fouled a Juve player, but his goal was still counted.

Even Maurizio Sarri admitted after the match that it was a controversial goal and Bergomi insists it should not have stood.

He says via Calciomercato:

“I saw it live and immediately, it seemed to me to be a foul. Seeing it again I continue to be convinced of it, it must certainly be said that even if Milinkovic-Savic’s push is there, Alex Sandro’s ‘flight’ was too blatant”.

VAR has been very inconsistent this season, as in other campaigns. In another game, the goal probably would not have been given.

However, our boys need to stop complaining too much and just work on scoring more goals in matches.

If we outscored Lazio in that fixture, there wouldn’t have been a reason for us to worry about a goal that should have been chalked off.

We need goals and our players must step up and begin to find the back of the net as much as possible in the remaining games of the season.