Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi has commended Juventus for their attacking depth as the Bianconeri now have all their attackers back.

In Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 system, two direct attackers are required, and Juventus boasts four quality strikers in Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik, Federico Chiesa, and Dusan Vlahovic, providing the manager with various options.

These players have proven to be valuable to the team in different matches, although Juventus has had to play without some of them due to injuries.

With these attackers available, Juventus arguably possesses the best strike force in Serie A, and Bergomi is impressed with their depth in this area.

He explains on Tuttojuve:

“Juventus’ strength instead lies in the attack with four forwards who are different from each other. The strikers are the ones who make the team play well and Juventus has four strikers with different characteristics and they give you the opportunity to make different game strategies.”

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest strikers in Europe in our squad at the moment and they have to end our trophy drought soon.

It is not enough to have quality players on paper. They must step on the pitch and deliver for the team.