Beppe Bergomi previews Juventus game against Inter Milan

The Former Inter Milan defender Beppe Bergomi has previewed the game between his ex-team and Juventus this evening.

Juve hopes to beat the Nerazzurri at San Siro to reach the final of the Italian Cup.

Inter defeated the Bianconeri in the final last season, but Juve has won both league meetings between the clubs in this campaign.

A late Romelo Lukaku goal in the first leg in Turin means the tie is still balanced at 1-1 and any team could end as winners.

Juve wants to win the trophy so they can avoid going two consecutive campaigns without silverware even though they remain in the Europa League.

Speaking about the fixture, Bergomi said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s the most intense match, there’s little doubt about that. Juventus has a strong identity: they can play well or poorly, they may not be pleasing to watch, but everyone rows in the same direction.

They have the strength of these great champions to put themselves at the team’s disposal, stay low, play positional defense, and then counterattack. Moreover, they have skillful players, including Rabiot, in midfield. Typically, Inter makes the game, but Juventus is always there, conceding little. We saw that in the championship as well.

Maybe they score on the counterattack, and it becomes difficult to score against them. Typically, Inter is better at playing, but the longer the game goes on, the more anxious they become, while Juventus has a strong identity. Of course, Inter also has a strong identity, but I expect this kind of game.”

Juve FC Says

Inter and Juve always deliver top performance when they meet each other and we expect today’s game to follow the same pattern.

Not winning at home was bad, but we won at Inter the last time we visited them and can manage that again if we are serious about reaching the cup final.