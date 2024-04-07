Juventus secured their second consecutive victory this evening against Fiorentina. The Bianconeri endured a hectic two-month spell, dropping from the top of the league table to third.

However, they remained in the Italian Cup, and in that competition, they secured a rare win against Lazio last week.

Their next opponent was Fiorentina tonight in Serie A, a competition in which they hadn’t won a game since February.

Fiorentina also knew they would face a Juventus side with fragile confidence and aimed to capitalise.

However, the Bianconeri started the game strongly, launching various attacks at La Viola’s goal in search of an early lead.

Their efforts paid off as they scored the game’s only goal, and pundit Beppe Bergomi insists it was an important win, despite their struggles in the second half.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“In the first half, Juventus brought the enthusiasm of the second half of the Italian Cup against Lazio. In the second half they were sad and conceded a lot to Fiorentina, even risking conceding a goal. Italiano’s team deserved the draw. Very important victory in terms of the Champions League, a step forward for the Bianconeri which is fundamental for the standings.”

Juve FC Says

Winning this game was the most important thing, and our players did well in getting us back to winning ways in the league.

We will now look to build on the victory and end this season strongly.