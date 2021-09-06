Beppe Bozzo discusses Juventus’ chance of signing Icardi and Vlahovic

Top Italian football agent, Beppe Bozzo has discussed Juventus’ transfer plans for Mauro Icardi and Dusan Vlahovic.

Both strikers have been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now and it appeared as though they would sign at least one of them in the last transfer window.

Icardi was expected to join as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, especially as PSG didn’t sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

However, the striker remained in France despite the threat of not playing much for the Parisians now that Lionel Messi is an option.

Vlahovic scored 21 league goals for Fiorentina last season to become hot property and Juventus sees him as a player who can lead their attack now and in the future.

The striker also had interest from the likes of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, but Bozzo reckons he would not join Juve even in the future and would rather move abroad.

He claims Icardi might move to the Bianconeri, but it will not be in the January transfer window.

He said via Calciomercato: “I don’t think they’ll catch Icardi in January, maybe he can arrive in June if someone leaves.

“Vlahovic? No, he won’t be the next Juventus striker. Italian football is going on. still experiencing the pandemic, we cannot afford a 70/80 million euro purchase. If the Serbian leaves Fiorentina, he will do so to go abroad.”