Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta reportedly left Juventus because they signed Cristiano Ronaldo. Juve completed the transfer in 2018, breaking the transfer record to acquire the Portuguese star who had recently won his final Champions League with Real Madrid. The Bianconeri aimed to secure Ronaldo’s talents to boost their chances of becoming European champions.

Rumours suggest that Marotta was not pleased with the decision to sign the attacker and had opposed his arrival. Despite this, they worked together for some time before Marotta eventually left for Inter Milan.

Marotta has now explained what it was like working with the former Juventus attacker during their time together in Turin.

Asked if Ronaldo made him angry, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He was a very good player, he still is and above all he is a great champion. The champion is that person who manages to convey beliefs to his teammates. He was a bit of a leader of the team, he was the most famous and he dragged the others into the game. So it was challenging, but it didn’t make me angry.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo made an impact on our team and scored over 100 goals for us. Because of the financial problems that the move handed us years later, we can understand that some people believe it was a bad move.

But it was not and we will do it again if the chance comes and we have the money.